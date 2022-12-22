Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Declares None Dividend of $1.98

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 1.9765 per share on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 19.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,448. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.53. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

About Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 16.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 61.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,458 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 41,793 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.