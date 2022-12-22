Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

VRDN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.50.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $29.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $840.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.76. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a current ratio of 17.35.

Insider Transactions at Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 109.29% and a negative net margin of 6,009.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $36,886.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,678 shares of company stock worth $673,120. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRDN. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,164,000. Commodore Capital LP grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,696,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,731 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,510,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,049,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,172,000 after purchasing an additional 723,484 shares during the period.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.