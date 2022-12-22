Violich Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. AON comprises approximately 1.1% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $6,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 28.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in AON by 1.8% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AON by 56.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AON by 58.8% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AON shares. TheStreet upgraded AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners upped their price target on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.00.

Shares of AON stock traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $299.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The company has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.26.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

