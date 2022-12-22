Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,701 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.57.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.56. 34,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,877,784. The company has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $181.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.92%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

