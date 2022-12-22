Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 166 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Violich Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,195,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,750,000 after purchasing an additional 449,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,575,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,601,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,287,000 after purchasing an additional 319,459 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,751,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,012,000 after purchasing an additional 483,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.71. 43,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,486,630. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.31 and its 200 day moving average is $76.72.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

