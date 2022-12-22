Violich Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,250 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. BHP Group comprises 2.2% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $11,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 44.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,610 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 13,639 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 131.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 337,328 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,059,000 after buying an additional 191,567 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.07. The stock had a trading volume of 59,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,872. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.40 and its 200 day moving average is $55.03. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.51) to GBX 2,200 ($26.72) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.72) to GBX 2,250 ($27.33) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,924.11.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

