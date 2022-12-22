Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Trading 3.3% Higher

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.39 and last traded at $9.39. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 41,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Vinci Partners Investments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Vinci Partners Investments Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 10.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of -0.31.

Vinci Partners Investments Increases Dividend

Vinci Partners Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.22 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 52.79%. On average, analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is presently 109.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Partners Investments

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VINP. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 4.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,366,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,926,000 after buying an additional 55,645 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

Featured Articles

