Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Purchases 162,115 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 122.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,115 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 1.6% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $20,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.3% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 63,205.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 32,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 32,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.88. The company had a trading volume of 48,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,630. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

