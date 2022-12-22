Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $14.05 Million Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,035 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $14,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,040,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,801,000 after buying an additional 236,096 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 17.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,789,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,268,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,577,000 after purchasing an additional 99,178 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 33.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,795,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,012,000 after purchasing an additional 707,622 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,300,000 after purchasing an additional 45,274 shares during the period. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.29. 1,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,199. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.80%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

