Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 600 Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 408.9% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 58.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock traded down $70.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,529.02. 283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,169. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $946.29 and a twelve month high of $2,739.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,448.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,977.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 1.97.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $16.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.38 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $191.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 59.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 21.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

