VIBE 24 Hour Volume Hits $12.36 (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. VIBE has a total market cap of $277,021.59 and $12.36 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

