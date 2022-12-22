Viad (NYSE:VVI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.92

Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.92 and last traded at $25.07, with a volume of 2213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on VVI. StockNews.com cut Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Viad from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Viad Trading Down 8.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.79). Viad had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $382.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Viad Corp will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,979 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Viad by 0.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,381,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,196,000 after purchasing an additional 20,195 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viad by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,298,000 after purchasing an additional 18,766 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Viad by 11.1% in the third quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,110,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,076,000 after buying an additional 111,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viad by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 991,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,318,000 after buying an additional 93,234 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

