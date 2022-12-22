Vertcoin (VTC) Trading Down 3% This Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Vertcoin has a market cap of $9.52 million and $23,938.15 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000860 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,854.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00388420 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022164 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.94 or 0.00871839 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00097957 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.69 or 0.00597441 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00265096 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,720,147 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.