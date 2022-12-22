Veracity Capital LLC Sells 6,196 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,798 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,196 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,545 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 22,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHP traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,872. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average of $55.03.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.51) to GBX 2,200 ($26.72) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,924.11.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

