Veracity Capital LLC Sells 220 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Veracity Capital LLC cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 13,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 32,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 198,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 151,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:RTX traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.20. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on RTX. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.23.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.