Veracity Capital LLC Purchases 272 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $98.38. 60,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,824,527. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.28. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $114.45.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

