Veracity Capital LLC Purchases 102 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,247,639,000 after purchasing an additional 370,993 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 50.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,808,000 after purchasing an additional 162,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,188,663,000 after purchasing an additional 160,389 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $26,976,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $24,634,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,463. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $191.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

