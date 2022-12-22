Veracity Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,706 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.0% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,590,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,912 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,922,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,442,000 after purchasing an additional 509,174 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,124,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,661,000 after purchasing an additional 195,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,102 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.62. 224,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,353,370. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.55. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

