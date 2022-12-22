Veracity Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its holdings in Amgen by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $264.77. 22,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,958,008. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.20 and a 200 day moving average of $252.90. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.39 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $141.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

