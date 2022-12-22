Veracity Capital LLC Has $472,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GD traded down $2.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $247.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,218. The firm has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.71 and a 200-day moving average of $232.38. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $200.65 and a 12 month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GD. Cowen boosted their price target on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.80.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

