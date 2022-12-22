Veracity Capital LLC Has $379,000 Stock Position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 43,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 70,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 41,944 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 69,146 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 678.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 109,867 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 357.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 171,100 shares during the period. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

MAG Silver stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.13. 9,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,159. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.04 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

