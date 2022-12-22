Veracity Capital LLC Buys New Stake in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,679,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,400,000 after buying an additional 625,429 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in FLEX LNG by 4,750.3% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 910,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,939,000 after acquiring an additional 891,725 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in FLEX LNG by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 158,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,060,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in FLEX LNG by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,506,000 after acquiring an additional 153,734 shares in the last quarter. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FLNG shares. Pareto Securities lowered FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Danske raised FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

FLNG traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.04. 2,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,669. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average of $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $38.24.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 59.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

Further Reading

