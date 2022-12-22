Veracity Capital LLC Buys 5,685 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Veracity Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,252,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,546,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 91.2% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 62.1% in the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 224,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,724,000 after purchasing an additional 86,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $8,503,000.

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,811. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.73 and a 52-week high of $110.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

