VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. 1,393 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,896,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on VEON in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
The firm has a market cap of $804.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44.
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
