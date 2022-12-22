VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. 1,393 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,896,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on VEON in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

VEON Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $804.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VEON

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of VEON by 85.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the first quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in VEON in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in VEON in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Further Reading

