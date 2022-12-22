Velas (VLX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.50 Million

Velas (VLX) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $55.93 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,391,831,862 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

