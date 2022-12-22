Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.3% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $141.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.98.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.