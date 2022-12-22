Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Altus Wealth Management LLC

Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 7.8% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $2.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.60. The stock had a trading volume of 41,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,722. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.98. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

