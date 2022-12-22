Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF (ASX:VTS) to Issue Final Dividend of $1.19

Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF (ASX:VTS – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.188 per share on Monday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF’s previous final dividend of $1.02.

Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF Price Performance

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.