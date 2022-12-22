Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 4.2% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $33,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $4.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $189.20. 51,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,517,404. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.80.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.