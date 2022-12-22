Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $4.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $189.09. 49,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,517,404. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.80.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

