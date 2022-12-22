Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,237,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 26.4% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $406,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 5,410,694 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,298,000 after buying an additional 1,578,772 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after buying an additional 1,575,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,423 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VOO opened at $351.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

