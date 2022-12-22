Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Boosted by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned 0.18% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $37,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $160.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.51. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $183.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

