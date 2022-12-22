Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $151,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $491,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 53.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 53,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 18,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.64. 1,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,305. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.07 and its 200-day moving average is $186.48. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $229.60.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.