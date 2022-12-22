Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,704 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,632,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,445,000 after acquiring an additional 126,202 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.8% during the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 123,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,905,000 after acquiring an additional 43,207 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 303,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,422 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

VNQ stock traded down $1.77 on Thursday, reaching $81.75. 40,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,669,976. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.63 and a 200-day moving average of $88.98. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.