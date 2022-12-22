Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Increased by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 3.3% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.71. 67,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,669,976. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.63 and a 200 day moving average of $88.98. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

