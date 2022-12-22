Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) is HFG Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 3.4% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,555,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,858,000 after purchasing an additional 94,004 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,517,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,377,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,838,000 after acquiring an additional 29,835 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,305,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,904,000 after purchasing an additional 328,437 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 957,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VOT opened at $182.48 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $257.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.72.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

