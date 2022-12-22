Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.3% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 77.6% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,428,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $201.83. 3,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,437. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $256.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

