Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock traded down $4.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.85. 2,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,437. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $256.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.56 and its 200-day moving average is $205.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

