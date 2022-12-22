Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Boyd Wealth Management LLC

Boyd Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.6% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO traded down $4.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $201.86. 2,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,437. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $256.54.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

