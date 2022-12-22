Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $10,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $103.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.02. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

