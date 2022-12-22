Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Purchased by Drake & Associates LLC

Drake & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Archetype Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Theory Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded down $4.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,429. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.42. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.89 and a fifty-two week high of $265.00.

