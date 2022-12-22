Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Lessened by S.C. Financial Services Inc.

S.C. Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $108.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.88. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

