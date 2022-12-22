Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Position Lifted by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $1.62 on Thursday, reaching $247.27. The company had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,750. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.91. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

