Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $248.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.91. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

