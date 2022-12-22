Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Boosted by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 124.3% in the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 70,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.65. 23,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,206. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.45. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

