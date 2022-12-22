Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Trimmed by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,840 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 806,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,300,000 after acquiring an additional 65,823 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,018,000 after acquiring an additional 821,169 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 71,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 72.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,518,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,093 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.02. The stock had a trading volume of 203,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,264,804. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $62.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.26.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.