Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,103,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.8% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $149,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425,440 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $152.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.23.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

