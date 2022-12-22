Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Cut by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $48,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $152.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $172.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.56 and a 200-day moving average of $148.23.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.