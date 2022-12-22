USDX [Kava] (USDX) Market Cap Tops $94.98 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $94.98 million and $280,510.96 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00005119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,625.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.77 or 0.00599935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00266922 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00041240 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00053505 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001125 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.85478947 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $227,125.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

