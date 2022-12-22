Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $13.28 and last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 15143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

Specifically, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $49,216.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,043.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $49,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,043.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,493 shares of company stock worth $395,364. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UPST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Upstart to $14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average of $25.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Upstart by 16.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,925,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Upstart by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,003,000 after acquiring an additional 242,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 527.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 179,700 shares during the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

